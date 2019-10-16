San Francisco Bay area shaken by earthquake

Man looks at fallen paint cans after California earthquake Photo: Paul Kuroda, San Francisco Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA – Early Monday morning, residents of the San Francisco Bay area and beyond felt a magnitude 4.5 earthquake and throughout the morning, several aftershocks occurred; the largest was 2.1 magnitude.

According to the LA Times, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says there is a 2% chance of one or more aftershocks larger than magnitude 4.5 over the next week, and as many as four aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher.

“The number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily,” the USGS said in its aftershock forecast.

Based on the observed shaking intensity recorded by the USGS, scientists said they didn’t expect there to be major structural damage.

