Saints wide receiver Chris Olave out versus New York Giants

Image credit to Brett Duke, nola.com

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints announced that wide receiver Chris Olave will not play versus the New York Giants Sunday.

Olave, who leads the team in receiving with 72 catches for 918 yards and four touchdowns, was questionable with an ankle injury coming into the game.

The Saints will also lose starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk for this game with a knee injury.