Latest Weather Blog
Saints shut down final open practice to the public due to heat concerns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have canceled the final remaining open practice to the public due to the extreme heat that has engulfed South Louisiana.
That final open practice was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, but in an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the final practice will not be rescheduled as more practice time will be conducted in the indoor practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Due to space limitations, the team is unable to accommodate the public indoors. This practice will be the only scheduled public practice cancelled this year.
The New Orleans Saints will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 13 at noon for the first of three preseason games.
