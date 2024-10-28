65°
Saints offense struggles again in sixth straight loss
LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Saints have now lost six straight games.
The Saints fell in Sunday's contest at the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-8, and are now 2-6 this season.
New Orleans struggled offensively all game and didn't score a touchdown. The Saints removed quarterback Spencer Rattler in the third quarter and replaced him with Jake Haener.
Rattler finished the day 12-for-24 for 156 yards. Haener was 9-for-17 with 122 yards passing. Running back Alvin Kamara had 10 rushes for 67 yards on Sunday.
New Orleans is on the road again next week against the Panthers.
