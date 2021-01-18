Saints fans disappointed after devastating loss against Tampa Bay

BRUSLY - Saints fans gathered to watch the NFC Divisional Round Sunday evening at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux and Bar in Brusly, only to leave disappointed.

"We've always been dedicated. We're from South Louisiana, this is one love, we've loved them forever, even when they were bad," Derek Hebert said.

The Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Playoff Round, which knocked them out of the play-offs for three years in a row.

"To be a Saints fan, you have to have a ventilator next to you and a paper bag," Jared Scalise said.

The fans at the bar say they have been lifelong Saints fans, and to them, Drew Brees and the team are more than just another NFL team.

"They're one with the community. They bring a sense of peace in a time of diversity. In this day and age, you can't ask for a better team," Brooke Wile said.

Even with the loss at another run for a chance to play at the Super Bowl, these fans are still just as dedicated as they were before the loss.

" That's what we are supposed to do because, at the end of the day, we are all Louisiana. We support our Louisiana sports, and we're one family," Blake Dyries said.

The fans are now hoping that Brees, who's contemplating retirement, comes back next year for another try at a championship.