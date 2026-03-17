Banks Elementary School demolition begins, community input planned for future use

BATON ROUGE — Demolition has begun at Banks Elementary School, marking the end of a decades-long presence in the neighborhood. Crews are expected to continue tearing down the building over the next few weeks.

Longtime resident Charlie Jiles, who has lived near the school since 1974, said several of his grandchildren attended the school.

“My grandchildren, they went there, some of them,” Jiles said. “I’m glad they’re tearing it down. Maybe they can build some kind of community center there.”

Neighbors say the school has been a central part of the community for generations, and many hope whatever replaces it will continue to serve local residents.

Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney, representing District 2, said city leaders want to honor the school’s legacy while ensuring the property is used responsibly.

“So that is why we want to be very intentional going forward to kind of honor the memory of the school and the impact it had by saying what new ideas, developments, and project could happen on this very same land that could impact this very community just like the elementary school did in the past,” Kenney said.

Kenney added that city officials also want to make sure the property does not become a “playground for crime” or homelessness during the transition.

A community meeting is scheduled for March 26 at Little Zion Baptist Church to give residents a chance to share their ideas and help shape the future of the community.