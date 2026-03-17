Human remains identified as missing Tangipahoa Parish man, death ruled homicide

PONCHATOULA — Human remains found in September have been identified as 43-year-old James Wood. Deputies say there is evidence of a gunshot wound, and the coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

According to deputies, Wood was last seen on surveillance video at the LA 22 Mart on the corner of Highway 22 and Lee's Landing on June 19, and relatives reported last speaking to him on June 21.

He was officially reported missing on June 25. WBRZ spoke with family members back in July, a month after he was reported missing.

"He is a character, he always has a joke, a very hard worker, if he walked in a room you're going to know he's there, and another thing about him is that he's a bulldog, nobody was just going to take him," Crystal Burge, Wood's sister, said.

Wood's car, keys, and other belongings were reportedly found at his home in the 40000 block of River Road in Ponchatoula.

On Sept. 12, human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Wood's address, and according to the Sheriff's Office, DNA testing has confirmed that the remains are Wood.

"Our hearts go out to this family, as this is devastating news following an excruciating wait for answers about where Jimmy is," said Sheriff Gerald Sticker. "While we now have one answer, there are several more unanswered questions, including what happened to Jimmy and who is responsible for what happened. My detectives have still not stopped searching for those answers, and they will not stop."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-902-2088. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa by calling 1-800-554-5245 or by visiting tangicrimestoppers.com.