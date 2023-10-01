91°
Latest Weather Blog
Rupture in water main leaves some without water at Hundred Oaks
BATON ROUGE - A rupture in an 8-inch water line at Hundred Oaks Avenue Sunday morning left part of a Baton Rouge neighborhood without water.
According to the Baton Rouge Water Company, the rupture is likely to be repaired in a few hours. Officials weren't immediately certain whether a boil water advisory would be issued when service was restored, but believe testing may be necessary to ensure no contaminants got into the line.
While the cause of the outage was not clear, Entergy crews were also at the scene tending to a damaged power pole, which needed to be braced before water repair crews could complete their work.
Trending News
About 30 customers were known to be without water.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30
-
LSU students working on Library of Congress project to share Veteran's stories
-
Pennington Biomedical launches major fundraising campaign
-
Sheriff: Alleged relationship between student, teacher at Tangipahoa school under investigation
-
Tiger's Trail RV Resort opens in Baton Rouge