76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runaway 12-year-old found safe

3 hours 22 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 5:03 AM May 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A 12-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday night has been found safe. 

Trending News

The boy was in good health and returned to his family. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days