55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Rotisserie appliance' sparks kitchen fire at Gardere home

2 hours 46 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 4:07 PM January 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — A "rotisserie appliance" sparked a kitchen fire at a Gardere neighborhood home.

St. George firefighters said the fire happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday at a house on General Jackson Avenue. The homeowner said her dog barking incessantly alerted her to the fire.

Fire crews said the flames were out within 15 minutes. Officials said no one was inside the building and the blaze was contained to the kitchen, where the homeowner said that the fire was caused accidentally by a rotisserie appliance.

Trending News

No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days