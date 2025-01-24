35°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters working structure fire on General Jackson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are working a structure fire on General Jackson Avenue near the corner of Pascagoula Drive, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time. SGFD advises people to avoid the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...