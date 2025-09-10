Roseland residents react to results from independent test of Smitty's Supply

ROSELAND- At a community meeting on Tuesday, residents learned about potential contaminants that may have been released into the air, water, and soil during the August explosion at Smitty's Supply, as determined through independent testing by an environmental advocate.

Scott Smith, a contamination expert not affiliated with the EPA, took samples from soot, water, and soil in the days following the explosion.

“It’s combining with something else. You’re going to hear from the government agencies if it’s fine. The question ask them though where are the standards for mixtures of chemicals?” Smith said. “You can’t find what you don’t look for.”

As previously reported , Smith's first round of results detected heavy metals in soot samples collected as far as six miles away. He said the EPA tested for eight metals, while his own results showed 29 different metals.

On Monday, he took more samples near the explosion site.

“There was fresh oil there; there still appears to be a source of leaking oil," Smith said. “The storage areas that didn’t explode are most likely leaking.”

EPA whistleblower Robert Kroutil also spoke to residents at the meeting. He shared details about the ASPECT system, an airplane that could detect chemicals, which he said the EPA has. Kroutil said he formerly worked as a contractor for the EPA.

“It can detect up to 580 compounds, and detect concentrations down to parts per billion and actually map the plume,” Kroutil said.

Kroutil said the plane was deployed to Roseland, but he has not been able to get information on how the data was collected, which he said is needed to determine if proper procedure was followed and whether the results are correct.

“That's what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Roseland residents told WBRZ they now know what is in the water, air, and ground.

“If we're still in the dark about how these chemicals can affect our bodies, then it really doesn’t do us any good if we have the information without the application,” Gloria Steptoe said.

Others say it confirmed what they already knew.

“It’s validation we’re not crazy. I suspected a lot of the things he mentioned tonight. I also heard a lot of chemicals I’ve never heard before,” Stephanie Sea said.

Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré also stepped up to speak at the meeting. He ordered residents to get to work tracking the explosion's impact on the environment.

“For everyone in here, you need to petition your local and parish government for air monitoring,” he said.

He also called for independent water and soil monitoring.

Sea said the response from Honoré was meaningful, adding she would have liked to see the same response from parish and state officials.

"General Honoré took it upon the kindness of his heart to show up and be a voice of reason. I feel like Governor Landry should have been here saying some of the things he was," Sea said.