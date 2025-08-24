Independent expert warns of chemical risks after Smitty's Supply fire in Roseland

ROSELAND – Concerns continue to grow following the massive fire at Smitty’s Supply in Roseland, not only about the damage left behind at the site, but also about what may be settling into nearby neighborhoods.

Scott Smith, a nationally recognized water and soil contamination expert, is now in Tangipahoa Parish conducting independent testing. Smith has investigated disasters ranging from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico to chemical leaks in Ohio and Georgia.

After seeing images of oil raining down from the sky near the Roseland fire, Smith says he dropped everything to begin testing in the area.

“What I saw is the coverage, like yours, of the oil in the pools, and the raining down of the oil, that is very concerning. That's why I stopped what I'm doing to come here,” Smith said.

Smith warns that the risks may go far beyond visible damage. He says many government agencies only test for certain chemicals, but he looks for a full spectrum, including benzene and dioxins, toxic byproducts that can form when oil burns.

“If you don't look for chemicals like benzene, you can say you didn't find it,” Smith explained. “And in this particular case, we're concerned about products of incomplete combustion, like dioxins and a whole host of other materials.”

Residents have reported oily residue in swimming pools as far as 15 to 20 miles away from the fire site.

“You could clearly see it, oil in people’s pools,” Smith said. “It rained down out of the sky. That’s very concerning.”

Smith is urging families to keep any possible evidence, such as air filters, soot, and ash, instead of throwing them away. He also warned about exposure risks for children and pets.

“Do not dispose of your air filters. Do not dispose of soot and ash. Protect your pets,” Smith said. “Anybody that wants to have testing done can reach out to me.”

Samples collected in Tangipahoa Parish will be sent to two EPA-certified labs that Smith calls “among the best in the country.” He says he is pushing to get initial results as quickly as possible, though full testing may take up to two weeks.

Smith plans to remain in Tangipahoa Parish for several days to continue collecting samples.