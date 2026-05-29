Hammond officer's cases may need second look after federal arrest for witness retaliation

HAMMOND — A Hammond police officer is in federal custody, accused of using department equipment to expose and intimidate an informant who helped get his uncle arrested in a cockfighting sting.

The officer, identified as Denver Golmon, has been with the Hammond Police Department for 13 years and was placed on leave while the federal investigation continues.

According to Homeland Security investigators, an informant provided information in May 2025 that led to the arrest of Golmon's uncle, Bert Lester. Golmon allegedly used a Hammond Police Department laptop to find the informant's identity, then leaked video of that person to the public to expose them as a "rat."

Federal authorities also say Golmon later tried to have the informant arrested as an undocumented immigrant.

Tangipahoa Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio says the arrest puts Golmon's credibility as an officer in question, including criminal cases he worked on.

"Certainly anything pending right now has to be looked at," Cascio said.

Cascio says if the allegations prove true, any cases Golmon was part of will need to be re-examined.

"If he's convicted and he gets put on a Brady list, he basically won't be able to testify at all, strongly, on any case because he's been documented as doing something untruthful; that carries a lot of weight," Cascio said.

Cascio says his biggest concern is the alleged use of police equipment to expose and attempt to intimidate a witness.

"It's very concerning to me," Cascio said. "These individuals, just like our office, we're trusted with some very sensitive information and we're trusted to hold that information in confidence and only use it for its intended purpose."

The Hammond chief of police referred all questions to federal authorities. Golmon remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.