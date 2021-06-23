88°
Roommate allegedly shot couple at Nicholson Dr. apartment, charged with murder

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Deputies have booked the alleged shooter, identified as 21-year-old Channin Sells, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

-----

BATON ROUGE - A dispute between roommates escalated to gunfire that left a person dead at an apartment early Wednesday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired shortly before 4 a.m. at an apartment along Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane. One person was killed and a second victim was seriously hurt.

Deputies said the gunfire stemmed from a confrontation between the apartment's occupants.  The sheriff's office said two couples shared the apartment. A man was fatally shot, and his girlfriend was hurt. The shooter is believed to be another male, and his girlfriend witnessed the shooting. 

The alleged shooter is in custody but no charges have been announced as of Wednesday morning. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

