Roads reopened after fire at Entergy substation in St. James Parish
CONVENT - A highway in St. James Parish was closed following a fire at an Entergy substation Saturday morning.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said shortly before 8 a.m. that LA 70 from LA 3125 to the Ascension Parish line was shut down due to the blaze. As of 9:20 a.m., the road has been reopened.
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin told WBRZ that the fire started in an Entergy substation and does not pose a threat to the rest of the facility at this time.
