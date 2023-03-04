73°
Roads reopened after fire at Entergy substation in St. James Parish

5 hours 25 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, March 04 2023 Mar 4, 2023 March 04, 2023 8:23 AM March 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Tanner Fooshee

CONVENT - A highway in St. James Parish was closed following a fire at an Entergy substation Saturday morning.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said shortly before 8 a.m. that LA 70 from LA 3125 to the Ascension Parish line was shut down due to the blaze. As of 9:20 a.m., the road has been reopened.

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin told WBRZ that the fire started in an Entergy substation and does not pose a threat to the rest of the facility at this time.

