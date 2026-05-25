Louisiana constitutional convention bill and governor term limits still moving through Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's legislative session is heading into its final week with three major issues still in play.

One of those issues is funding for the criminal justice system.

In April, District Attorney Hillar Moore and Chief Public Defender Kyla Romanach both appeared before lawmakers to request more funding for their offices.

"We cannot hire a lawyer for $52,000 — they owe $300,000 coming out of law school," Moore said.

Romanach made her case as well.

"I can't really hire people if I don't know if I'm going to get any local funding," she said.

A push for a constitutional convention is also still moving through the Capitol. State Rep. Dixon McMakin sponsored a bill calling for a convention in 2028. Gov. Jeff Landry had called for a constitutional overhaul when he first took office two years ago.

"We need to go back to basics and create a constitution that works for all of Louisiana," McMakin said.

The third issue involves term limits for governors. State Rep. Mike Bayham wants voters to decide whether governors who serve more than one and one-half consecutive terms can still run again later.

"Many of us would not be here if not for term limits," Bayham said.

The bill would affect Louisiana's living former governors, John Bel Edwards and Bobby Jindal. It failed twice to advance in the House before passing on a third attempt.

The legislative session is scheduled to end June 1 at 6 p.m.