Road crews plan intermittent closures at Perkins Road on-ramp over next 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE — State road crews plan to close the Perkins Road on-ramp to Interstate 10 several times over the next couple of weeks so workers can address drainage issues.

The work will be done, weather permitting, through Sunday, May 12, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Closures will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., but only for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.

Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp at South Acadian Thruway.