66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Road crews plan intermittent closures at Perkins Road on-ramp over next 2 weeks

54 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 11:11 AM April 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — State road crews plan to close the Perkins Road on-ramp to Interstate 10 several times over the next couple of weeks so workers can address drainage issues.

The work will be done, weather permitting, through Sunday, May 12, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Closures will occur daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., but only for 15 to 30 minutes at a time. 

Trending News

Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp at South Acadian Thruway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days