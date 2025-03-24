70°
Road closed after power poles yanked down
ST. GEORGE - Terrell Road is closed after a cascade of power poles were mangled Monday.
According to the St. George Facebook page, about 20 poles will need to be replaced. They were damaged when a company cut down a tree and it fell onto a power line and "caused a chain reaction," the post said.
DEMCO told St. George officials that the repair work will take until at least tomorrow.
