Road closed after power poles yanked down

2 hours 17 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 5:18 PM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ST. GEORGE - Terrell Road is closed after a cascade of power poles were mangled Monday.

According to the St. George Facebook page, about 20 poles will need to be replaced. They were damaged when a company cut down a tree and it fell onto a power line and "caused a chain reaction," the post said.

DEMCO told St. George officials that the repair work will take until at least tomorrow.

