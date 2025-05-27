Ride to Work Pilot Program in need of community donations to help expand services

BATON ROUGE — A pilot program is helping formerly incarcerated individuals transform their lives through the use of an electronic bicycle, and they are now looking to expand.

The Louisiana Parole Project partnered with the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Baton Rouge Division of Human Development and Services to provide electric bikes to formerly incarcerated individuals providing them reliable transportation to work.

Walter is a participant in the program and he said since re-entering society in 2023 the program has changed his life for the better.

“It’s like a lifeline to that bike. It’s like a lifeline for me,” said Walter.

Walter said the e-bike saves him money on bus fares and allows him to avoid relying on unpredictable bus schedules.

“Sometimes it makes me late for work. I got a strict boss man and you know how that is," he said.

Project Manager Tim said the project has brought success since its launch in October 2023, and they are looking to help more people like Walter.

“We'd like to get more e-bikes for our clients. We also like to open up a door where someone partners with us to help them get vehicles to help them safely get to and from work,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the organization received about $30,000 from the City-Parish's Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Grant. He said the money was used to buy five electronic bikes, ride-share vouchers for inclement weather days, and other gear provided to participants.

He said the bikes serve as a step up for participants to save up and buy a vehicle. So far, he said two participants saved up their money to buy a used vehicle thanks to the program.

Wilkinson said he hopes the non profit will partner with people in the community and car dealerships to help provide used cars for their clients.

