Rick Gates, former Trump campaign aide, sentenced to 45 days in jail

Rick Gates Photo: Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON - CNN reports that Rick Gates, a former campaign advisor to President Trump, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years probation by a federal judge, Tuesday morning.

Though Gates had been a member of Mr. Trump's team, during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, Gates agreed to work with Mueller, by sharing unsavory details about Trump's efforts during the campaign.

Gates admitted to helping President Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, conceal $75 million in foreign bank accounts from their years of Ukraine lobbying work. And in February of 2018, he agreed to plead guilty to related charges of conspiracy and lying to investigators.

Gates also signed up to cooperate, giving Mueller's team key insights into Manafort and Trump's actions in 2016 during the height of the Russia investigations.

Gates will pay a $20,000 fine and fulfill 300 hours of community service. He will be allowed to serve his jail sentence on weekends during his three years of probation.

