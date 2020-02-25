Retired judge calls on Judge Jessie Leblanc to resign over racial slurs

BATON ROUGE - Retired 19th Judicial District Court Judge Luke LaVergne, who presided over family court matters for 18 years, has called on Judge Jessie Leblanc to tender her resignation.



It comes after a stunning admission over the weekend by Judge Leblanc. Leblanc admitted to sending racist text messages first published by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. In addition to sending the racist messages, Leblanc also admitted to a lengthy affair with Assumption Parish Deputy Bruce Prejean. It's an affair she denied for the past two months.



"I couldn't believe that a judge was saying this," LaVergne said after reading the messages. "If a judge is saying this, something is really off the mark here. How can you sit there as a judge and render fairness, equal justice, under the law with everyone in your court after having said something like that?"



The messages WBRZ published show Leblanc referred to an African-American sheriff's deputy and a law clerk as a racial slur. LaVergne believes the apology won't be enough to save her job.



"I'm sure she is very sorry," LaVergne said. "I'm sure she is contrite in saying that. But an apology I don't believe is enough. After having said that and admitted to using those slurs, I don't see how any person of color can go into her courtroom and believe they are getting fair treatment."



LaVergne said judges are held to the highest of standards. Those standards include avoiding even the appearance of impropriety. He said Leblanc's affair with a deputy is also a big problem.



"If she had an affair with anyone else but a deputy it wouldn't make a difference," LaVergne said. "But the deputy is in the criminal justice system that brings people to her court for prosecution and investigation. That's why it could be a conflict of interest there."



With the admission of the affair and the racist messages, questions are being raised about the lies Leblanc first told denying everything.



"I'm disheartened and I'm sad that this has happened in our judiciary," LaVergne said. "As a sitting judge, I'm retired now, but while I was on the bench if I did something like that I don't think I could continue sitting on the bench after having said that about a group of people."



The NAACP is planning a demonstration next week at Judge Leblanc's office.