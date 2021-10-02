73°
Restore Louisiana Small Business Program deadline today

3 years 7 months 3 days ago Wednesday, February 28 2018 Feb 28, 2018 February 28, 2018 6:46 AM February 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The deadline to apply for the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program is today.

Residents have until midnight to get their applications in for consideration. The program offers interest-free, partially forgivable loans to businesses impacted by the 2016 floods. The $43 million program helps eligible businesses in 51 parishes.

The interest-free loans range from $10,000 to $150,000 with 40 percent of the loan forgiven if qualified borrowers comply with all program requirements. The loan can be used for working capital such as rent, mortgage, utilities, non-owner employee wages, and more. However, construction related expenses are not eligible. 

