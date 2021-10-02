73°
Latest Weather Blog
Restore Louisiana Small Business Program deadline today
BATON ROUGE- The deadline to apply for the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program is today.
Residents have until midnight to get their applications in for consideration. The program offers interest-free, partially forgivable loans to businesses impacted by the 2016 floods. The $43 million program helps eligible businesses in 51 parishes.
Trending News
The interest-free loans range from $10,000 to $150,000 with 40 percent of the loan forgiven if qualified borrowers comply with all program requirements. The loan can be used for working capital such as rent, mortgage, utilities, non-owner employee wages, and more. However, construction related expenses are not eligible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium
-
OLOL facing blood and platelet shortages, in need of donations