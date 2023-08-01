Restore Louisiana assistance deadline Tuesday; representatives say phones busy, try online

The deadline to apply for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the hotline is experiencing a high volume of calls.

The program is designed to provide financial assistance to those affected Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida, or the May 2021 severe storms. The deadline is Tuesday, and while homeowners can apply for assistance either online or through the phone, representatives are encouraging customers to apply online due to a high call volume.

WBRZ tried to call the hotline and was unsuccessful in connecting.

It was unclear if Restore Louisiana was planning on extending the deadline in response to Monday's severe weather knocking out power for thousands of people in the capital region.