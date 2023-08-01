94°
Latest Weather Blog
Restore Louisiana assistance deadline Tuesday; representatives say phones busy, try online
The deadline to apply for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the hotline is experiencing a high volume of calls.
The program is designed to provide financial assistance to those affected Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida, or the May 2021 severe storms. The deadline is Tuesday, and while homeowners can apply for assistance either online or through the phone, representatives are encouraging customers to apply online due to a high call volume.
WBRZ tried to call the hotline and was unsuccessful in connecting.
Trending News
It was unclear if Restore Louisiana was planning on extending the deadline in response to Monday's severe weather knocking out power for thousands of people in the capital region.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...
-
Residents complaining to City-Parish about unsightly condition of old 'Dodge City' dealership
-
Following Nakamoto reports on Madison Brooks case, DA files protective order to...
-
Zachary police make arrest in teenage girl's murder, still looking for 2...
-
Prairieville gun store burglarized