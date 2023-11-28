Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Parking a car at the Port Royal apartment homes on Airline Highway has become a gamble drivers are likely to lose.

"Either your car is getting broken into or your car being stole," said Tashieka, a mother who lives in the complex and did not want to be fully identified due to fear for her safety.

"People breaking into people cars, stealing people cars and I feel like personally I'm not safe because I have two younger children... like my car got broken into...and other people is just not really safe because it's happening every night," she said.

Tasheika says when her car was broken into last month, management promised security upgrades.

"We don't have security at all."

The property has several security concerns including holes in fences, broken gates and gates that stay open.

"They can just walk through the holes or whatever. We have cards for the gates but the gates are open."

Signs on entry gates say the complex is under surveillance, but it's clearly not deterring burglars.

According to City-Parish records, since June, there have been more than 40 instances of car theft, break-ins, or damage to property. That includes 11 actual car thefts.

Tashieka says it will keep happening until something is done.

"I'm scared that it's going to happen to me again and I really don't have any unnecessary money to be issuing out like that."

The apartment complex did not comment.