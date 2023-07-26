Residents of four apartments displaced after fire Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of four apartments who were displaced after a fire.

The St. George Fire Department was called to an apartment complex on Siegen Lane, the Siegen Calais, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control within 12 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.