Residents of four apartments displaced after fire Tuesday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of four apartments who were displaced after a fire. 

The St. George Fire Department was called to an apartment complex on Siegen Lane, the Siegen Calais, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control within 12 minutes. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not yet determined. 

