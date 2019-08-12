Residents concerned with dangerous neighborhood traffic in Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE - It is easy to see that traffic backs up in Sherwood Forest during rush hour. But some drivers have found an easy way to get around all the congestion.

Unfortunately, residents who call this neighborhood home told News 2 that drivers are taking to the neighborhood road like it's a highway.

The traffic in the area could be a sign of the city's growing population. For some trying to navigate their way around the traffic, a cut through the Sherwood Forest neighborhood used to be the road less traveled.

"Everyday, every single day, there's this much traffic in our neighborhood," one resident told News 2.

Now, homeowners in the neighborhood are calling out the reported dangerous driving that's been taking place. Many residents said they just want people to pay attention to street signs while driving in the neighborhood.

On Sunday evening, Brad Messina's family said they lost their dog after he was killed by a rushing driver. Messina said the incident has him concerned for the safety of his family members.

"We literally live 50 feet from where that happened," Messina said. "What if next time that's my 10 year old daughter?"

One home owner told News 2 they asked their metro councilman for help with the problem. The resident asked for speed bumps or a speed limit sign that would show drivers their speed. News 2 also reached out to ask councilman Buddy Amerosa what could be done about the neighborhood cut through. He did not return the call.