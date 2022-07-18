Resident points to HOA for answers regarding street flooding concerns

BATON ROUGE - There is concern that drainage infrastructure in one Baton Rouge neighborhood isn't working the way it should. Shawn Cooper contacted 2 On Your Side after he says his HOA isn't responding to his inquiries.

Recently, Cooper says he's seen four vehicles flood in the street during a storm. He's worried that if the situation isn't addressed now it will continue to happen.

"You'll see more cars stalled and it'll happen to someone else," he said.

Cooper lives in Shadowbrook Lakes, a gated community with one way in and one way out off of S. Harrell's Ferry Road. While the neighborhood uses some City-Parish facilities like mosquito abatement and trash collection, residents pay an HOA fee and some of that money goes toward street maintenance and drainage.

"No different than if you would call the city and say I have a problem with my drainage the city would come out and address it, here the board members have to address it," said Cooper.

He says there are two problem spots in his neighborhood that have become a issue in the last few years. One of them is at Morningbrook Drive and Mistybrook Drive. Cooper has raised the issues to his HOA and was told that it's since been addressed. As he looks out for his neighborhood, he's still concerned.

"It's just been an ongoing issue where four people have lost their vehicles and people seem to just not be concerned," he said.

Cooper wants to know what his HOA fees found underground. He says he's asked for the documentation and it hasn't been provided.

Board members and the property management company have been contacted regarding Cooper's request.