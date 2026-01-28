Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat

BATON ROUGE — Multiple additional candidates, including a state legislator who also serves as the voice of Tiger Stadium, announced plans to run for a seat in Congress, joining a field of candidates running to fill Julia Letlow's seat after she announced her own campaign for U.S. Senate.

Dixon McMakin, a Republican representing East Baton Rouge Parish, said that he is "ready to fight for the people we love and the future we owe them."

"I’m running to deliver real wins for Louisiana- not excuses, not talking points, but results. Wins for families. Wins for workers. Wins for our values," McMakin said in a statement.

McMakin said that his campaign "will be powered by conservative conviction and a new generation of leadership ready to take the fight to Washington," saying that he supports President Donald Trump's agenda, including "securing the border, slashing reckless spending, crushing woke insanity and unleashing economic growth that actually benefits working families."

"In Congress, I’ll demand accountability, transparency, and efficiency- because every dollar wasted is a dollar taken from a Louisiana family. No more business as usual. No more excuses. Just results-driven conservative leadership," McMakin said.

McMakin also serves as the announcer in Tiger Stadium and at other LSU sporting events.

Two Democrats, Jessee Fleenor and Larry Foy, have also joined the race.

Fleenor is a self-described "new generation of Blue-Dog Democrat," adding that he is a dairy farmer and single father of three who "believes we need to rediscover our sense of integrity, kindness and community."

His policy positions included reprioritizing everyday Louisianians and Americans, regulating artificial intelligence and restricting the accumulation of wealth that results in billionaires.

"We don’t need any more millionaires in Congress. Let’s start electing regular blue-collar folks," Fleenor said.

Foy is the current Regional Director for the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity and a self-described social justice advocate.

"I am running for the U. S. Congress in Louisiana's Fifth District because I believe it's time for real change. Among the 50 states, Louisiana continues to rank last in every statistical category: health, education, natural environment, infrastructure, crime and correction, and opportunity," Foy said in a statement on his campaign website. "How is this so? Because Louisiana congressional leaders have failed to deliver for the people. Instead, Louisiana Republicans have put their party before the people and fixated on the failed policies of Donald Trump - a wannabe king and dictator. Louisiana Republicans prefer to 'kiss the ring' and not improve the lives of their constituents."

A total of eight people have entered the race for the District 5 seat, also including State Sen. Rick Edmonds, Army veteran and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office employee Ray Smith, Livingston Parish's Larry Davis, Louisiana Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell and Navy veteran Samy Wyatt.