State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan Borne retirement
BATON ROUGE — State Rep. Dixon McMakin will take over as public address announcer at LSU's Tiger Stadium following Dan Borné's retirement after 38 years behind the microphone, sources told WBRZ on Tuesday.
McMakin's first game will be Sept. 6 during LSU's home opener against Louisiana Tech.
McMakin has previously announced LSU men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as volleyball and softball. He is also in his 10th year of announcing for Catholic High of Baton Rouge football.
Borné, who was the voice of many LSU sports for 38 years, hung up the microphone in July at the age of 78. He coined the phrase "Chance of rain? Never," a nod to the belief that "It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium" on a football Saturday night. (Of course, that isn't true, but it did inspire a book of that name by John Ed Bradley.)
