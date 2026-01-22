65°
Another Republican says he is entering the race to succeed Julia Letlow as District 5 Congressperson

2 hours 6 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 10:12 AM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Another Republican announced Thursday that he is entering the race to fill Julia Letlow's congressional seat after she said she is running for the Senate.

Sammy Wyatt is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate and running for the congressman representing Louisiana's 5th District. 

Wyatt, a Navy veteran and former law enforcement officer with more than two decades of experience, announced his campaign by pledging "to directly support President Donald J. Trump and fight for Louisiana families by advancing the America First agenda in Congress."

"Louisiana deserves a representative who will stand up to the radical left, protect our border, defend our energy industry and put American workers first," Wyatt said in a statement. 

Wyatt joins the race against State Sen. Rick Edmonds, Army veteran and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office employee Ray Smith and Livingston Parish's Larry Davis. 

