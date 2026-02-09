Republican candidate shakeup leaves 5 in race for 5th Congressional District

BATON ROUGE — The number of announced Republican candidates running for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District dropped from seven to five on Monday.

State Rep. Dixon McMakin announced he would not enter the race. Candidate Larry Davis said he will run in the 6th Congressional District instead.

The race shakeup comes after President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow to run against Sen. Bill Cassidy. After she announced, Trump then endorsed State Sen. Blake Miguez to fill her vacant seat.

As of Monday, five Republicans have announced they are entering the race for the District 5 seat: Miguez, State Sen. Rick Edmonds, Army veteran and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office employee Ray Smith, Louisiana Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell and Navy veteran Sammy Wyatt.

Democrat Larry Foy has also announced his candidacy.

Voting for the closed-party primary will take place May 16.