REPORTS: Houston hiring LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle as offensive coordinator

1 hour 24 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2024 Dec 4, 2024 December 04, 2024 10:23 PM December 04, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle is leaving to take the offensive coordinator position at Houston, according to multiple reports.

On3, Footballscoop, and CBS Sports reported Wednesday that first-year LSU assistant coach Slade Nagle is leaving to be the new offensive coordinator at Houston.

Nagle will reunite with Houston head coach Willie Fritz, who Nagle coached with at Tulane for eight seasons.

