Reported rape at high school under investigation in Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff's deputies are investigating allegations of a rape at a local high school involving several students.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the sexual assault was reported to have occurred at Plaquemine High School. Sources said three male students are accused of raping a female student inside a classroom at the school on Monday.
The incident reportedly happened toward the end of the school day.
The sheriff's office said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, but the case is under investigation.
