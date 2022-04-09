57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Reported gunfire shuts down Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival early Saturday night

19 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, April 09 2022 Apr 9, 2022 April 09, 2022 10:18 PM April 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - Shots fired near the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival closed out the night early, according to the sheriff's office. 

The Ponchatoula Police Department said the shots were one block south of the fairgrounds and there are no reported injuries at this time. 

As of right now, the festival will be held as scheduled Sunday. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days