Reported gunfire shuts down Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival early Saturday night
PONCHATOULA - Shots fired near the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival closed out the night early, according to the sheriff's office.
The Ponchatoula Police Department said the shots were one block south of the fairgrounds and there are no reported injuries at this time.
As of right now, the festival will be held as scheduled Sunday.
No more information was immediately available.
