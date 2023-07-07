84°
Reported arson damages three cars in Baton Rouge apartment complex parking lot
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for more information regarding a fire that damaged three cars in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday morning.
Early Wednesday morning, the St. George Fire Protection District was called to the City Heights Apartment Complex parking lot on Coursey Boulevard. When they arrived, they found two adjacent vehicles on fire. A third vehicle was also damaged.
Investigators found the fire to be intentionally set.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SGFPD at (225) 251-4890.
