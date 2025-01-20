Report: Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' among 1st executive orders

WASHINGTON (ABC News) — Donald Trump said one of his first actions in his second term as president will be to sign an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the newly named "Gulf of America," ABC News reported Monday.

During his January press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying the gulf is currently run by cartels and that "it’s ours."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

Presidents do have the authority to rename geographic regions and features, but it needs to be done via executive order.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names typically has the jurisdiction for geographic names.

The Gulf of Mexico is one of the largest and most important bodies of water in North America. It's the ninth-largest body of water in the world and covers some 600,000 square miles.

Half of the U.S. petroleum refining and natural gas processing capacity is located along the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and it supplies about 40% of the nation's seafood, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.