President-elect Donald Trump makes controversial suggestion to rename Gulf of Mexico

PALM BEACH, Fla. - During a press conference Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump made a suggestion that the federal government may not have the power to follow through on.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said.

CNN said this isn't the first time a politician has suggested changing the name, but that it was unclear if the federal government has the power to do that.