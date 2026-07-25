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Report: Toys 'R' Us may soon close its doors for good
A new report suggests Toys R Us might be shuttering all of its stores nationwide.
Bloomberg News reports the company is making preparations for a liquidation of its bankrupt U.S. operations since it has yet to find a buyer or reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.
The once-mighty toy store chain was $5 billion in debt when it filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Officials had hoped the U.S. operations would emerge with a new business model and less debt.
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Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter in January that some stores would begin closing in February.
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