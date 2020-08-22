Tara Wicker denied La. Supreme Court appeal, will not appear on mayoral ballot

BATON ROUGE - Tara Wicker will not appear on November's ballot as a mayoral candidate after the state supreme court declined to hear her appeal of another court's ruling.

With the high court refusing to hear her appeal, Wicker will not be able to continue her campaign for Baton Rouge mayor. The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office says Wicker's name will officially be omitted from the ballot once its records are updated.

This comes after a court ruling declared she was ineligible to run for mayor due to a lack of evidence she paid two years' worth of income tax. An appeals court had reversed a previous decision in the 19th Judicial District Court that allowed Wicker to remain in the race.

Wicker's campaign released a statement Friday afternoon in response to the news.

“The Tara Wicker for Mayor-President campaign is disappointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court’s decision not to hear our case; however, the campaign respects the decision and the justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court. We are at peace regarding the decision. No matter the outcome, God is still in control. Ultimately, this campaign was not about one person but about uniting and improving our parish. Tara, her family, and the campaign team will be meeting over the next few days to discuss our next steps. We want to thank the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish for their prayers and overwhelming support during this difficult time.”

Wicker previously claimed the original lawsuit against her campaign came from her political rivals. More specifically she directed blame at current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office.