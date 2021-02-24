Report: Settlement uncovered between Les Miles, former LSU student over alleged harassment

BATON ROUGE - An alleged settlement between former LSU football coach Les Miles and a former student who accused him of harassment several years ago has surfaced as a result of a third-party probe into the university's Title IX policies, according to The Advocate.

The newspaper reports the settlement is tied to allegations dating back a decade. Sources reportedly claimed an LSU Athletics student intern accused Miles of "hitting on her."

The settlement was reportedly uncovered during Husch Blackwell's review of LSU's policies related to sexual misconduct. The law firm's investigation was prompted by a bombshell USA Today report which alleged the university's athletics department had mishandled such cases for years.

“As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it,” LSU Vice President of Strategic Communications Jim Sabourin told The Advocate when question about the allegations Wednesday.

Miles, who was married at the time and still is, has denied the allegations he harassed a student intern but would not directly address questions related to the settlement.

Miles' attorney Peter Ginsberg told the newspaper Wednesday that a description of the settlement with the student was “discernibly incomplete and inaccurate, and its publication would recklessly cast Mr. Miles in a false light.”

It's also reported that Miles has intervened in a Baton Rouge district court case to prevent LSU from releasing details of Husch Blackwell's investigation into him as part of its wider probe.

Miles currently coaches football at the University of Kansas.