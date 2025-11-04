73°
Report: Saints trade Rashid Shaheed to Seattle Seahawks

Tuesday, November 04 2025
Source: NFL Network
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks, reports say. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the trade on Tuesday. 

Shaheed was signed by the Saints in undrafted free agency in 2022 and spent his entire career to this point in New Orleans, netting a total of 1,844 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

The Seahawks will send the Saints a 2026 fourth and fifth-round pick in exchange for the receiver, according to Nick Underhill.

