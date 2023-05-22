Report: Saints signing veteran WR Brandon Marshall

Photo: Brandon Marshall / Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - After losing Dez Bryant to injury last week just days following his signing, the Saints have potentially snagged another battle-tested receiver to fill out their roster.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Saints were in the process of signing free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was released by the Seahawks earlier this season.

Veteran WR Brandon Marshall is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, per source. In his 13-year NFL career, Marshall never has played in a playoff game; his chance now awaits. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection with at least 100 catches in six seasons, an NFL best. Despite that, Marshall has never been in a playoff game in 13 seasons.

That will likely change this season with the Saints riding an eight-game win streak and coming off a 51-14 blowout victory against playoff-hopeful Cincinnati.