Saints name Philly's offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as newest head coach

NEW ORLEANS - After weeks of speculation the New Orleans Saints officially hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their newest head coach.

Several reports around the NFL cited sources saying the deal was being finalized before the Saints officially made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Kellen Moore will be the 19th head coach in franchise history ??



Moore just wrapped up a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Superdome leading the Eagles offense to a 40-22 win in his first season as the team's offensive coordinator.

His latest run with the Eagles is just one of the reasons the young coach was considered an option for the Saints head coaching job since the organization parted ways with Dennis Allen midway through the 2024 season.

The Eagles’ offense was dynamic behind some of the best weapons in the NFL, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, neither of which Moore will have to work with in New Orleans.

Instead, Moore inherits an aging roster and salary cap issues that will need to be addressed before any real turnaround for the Saints program can advance back into playoff contention.

While the hire was hinted at all during Super Bowl week, it was Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie who gave the closest thing to an official confirmation before the Saints made it officially official.

"I do [expect him to leave]," Lurie said when asked about Moore departing the Eagles by Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. "Unfortunately, we're gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans. [He's a] very smart coach who was able to adapt our offense week to week [as] needed to win games."

Following successes in Dallas and Philadelphia Moore will be tasked with learning the head coaching job in a situation that will likely take years to turn around.