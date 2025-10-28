78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter

3 hours 22 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 11:57 AM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are making a move at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Tyler Shough will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Shough, the Saints’ second-round pick, took over in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after head coach Kellen Moore benched starter Spencer Rattler.

The rookie finished 17-of-30 for 128 yards and an interception in the 23-3 defeat.

Trending News

The 1-7 Saints kick off against the Rams at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days