78°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are making a move at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Tyler Shough will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Shough, the Saints’ second-round pick, took over in the third quarter of last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after head coach Kellen Moore benched starter Spencer Rattler.
The rookie finished 17-of-30 for 128 yards and an interception in the 23-3 defeat.
Trending News
The 1-7 Saints kick off against the Rams at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Melissa makes a historic landfall among the most powerful hurricanes
-
Lockdown at Plaquemine High lifted as Iberville Parish deputies investigate weapon near...
-
BRPD arrests man accused of injuring two people in Red Roof Inn...
-
Baton Rouge Community College breaks record for first-year student enrollment for fall...
-
Alabama engineering company moving to St. George bringing 111 new jobs
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future