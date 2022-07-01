Report: NFL star and La. native Jaylon Ferguson died from apparent overdose

BALTIMORE - Jaylon Ferguson, an NFL player with Louisiana roots who died last week at age 26, was killed by an apparent drug overdose.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Ferguson died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine in his system. His death has been ruled an accident.

Ferguson, who was drafted 85th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, previously played ball at West Feliciana High and Louisiana Tech.

His family says a viewing and funeral is scheduled for Saturday in St. Francisville.