Report: National clothing retailer Francesca's closing both Baton Rouge stores

BATON ROUGE - Francesca's, a national women's clothing retailer with five stores in south Louisiana, will close all its locations this month, The Advocate reported.

Francesca’s, which has locations in the Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, will cease operations and has begun liquidation sales at its stores and website.

Francesca's, which opened in 1999, had more than 450 locations across the U.S.