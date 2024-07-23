78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Mother admits to killing son, abandoning baby while on drugs

40 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 7:06 PM July 23, 2024 in News
Source: KPLC
By: Logan Cullop

VINTON - A mother who was arrested when deputies found her four-year-old son dead and baby crawling near the side of a highway told reporters that she killed her child while on drugs, KPLC reported. 

Aliyah Jack, 25, was interviewed by a KPLC reporter as she was being processed into jail. Jack told the reporter that she left her baby on the interstate and killed her son while she was under the influence of drugs. 

On July 9, deputies found the body of the four-year-old floating in a lake behind a welcome center in Vinton. A trucker spotted a baby crawling in a ditch off of I-10 nearby. Jack was arrested in Mississippi for failing to report a missing child before her charges were upgraded. 

Trending News

Jack's bond has been set at $9.1M. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days