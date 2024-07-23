Report: Mother admits to killing son, abandoning baby while on drugs

VINTON - A mother who was arrested when deputies found her four-year-old son dead and baby crawling near the side of a highway told reporters that she killed her child while on drugs, KPLC reported.

Aliyah Jack, 25, was interviewed by a KPLC reporter as she was being processed into jail. Jack told the reporter that she left her baby on the interstate and killed her son while she was under the influence of drugs.

On July 9, deputies found the body of the four-year-old floating in a lake behind a welcome center in Vinton. A trucker spotted a baby crawling in a ditch off of I-10 nearby. Jack was arrested in Mississippi for failing to report a missing child before her charges were upgraded.

Jack's bond has been set at $9.1M.