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Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of threatening several people with knife during argument
BELLE ROSE — A man was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly threatened a group of people with a knife during an argument.
According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Travis Nathaniel Williams of Belle Rose threatened several people with a knife during an argument on La. 1003.
Deputies later located Williams inside a home and attempted to arrest him when deputies said he violently resisted.
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Williams was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on several charges, including resisting an officer by force, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.
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