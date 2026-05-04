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Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of threatening several people with knife during argument

1 hour 41 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 1:23 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE — A man was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly threatened a group of people with a knife during an argument. 

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Travis Nathaniel Williams of Belle Rose threatened several people with a knife during an argument on La. 1003. 

Deputies later located Williams inside a home and attempted to arrest him when deputies said he violently resisted.

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Williams was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish detention Center on several charges, including resisting an officer by force, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.

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