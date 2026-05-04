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Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosts Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol
BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Advisory Council on Disability Affairs hosted the second annual Disability Awareness Day at the state capitol building on Monday.
The event, led alongside the Split Second Foundation of New Orleans and several disability service organizations across the state, gave residents an opportunity to network, participate in health and social wellness conversations with Louisiana's Secretary of the Department of Health and speak with disability advocates who shared their experiences with participants.
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The Split Second Foundation helps to improve the lives of people with disabilities through research, advocacy and direct services.
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